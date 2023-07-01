Make some healthy ice cream at home this summer

Indulging in a cool and refreshing ice cream treat during the summer is a beloved tradition for many. However, the store-bought varieties often contain artificial ingredients, excessive sugar and unhealthy additives.

This summer, why not try making your own healthy ice cream at home? By using sustainably produced natural ingredients like coconut milk and natural colored sprinkles, you can enjoy a guilt-free and delicious frozen dessert.

Why should you make your own ice cream at home?

One of the primary advantages of making your own ice cream at home is the ability to control the ingredients. By using natural and wholesome components, you can ensure that your ice cream is free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Coconut milk serves as an excellent base for dairy-free options, providing a creamy texture and a hint of natural, tropical sweetness. It is also a great alternative for those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.

In addition to the health benefits, making your own ice cream allows you to experiment with flavors and add-ins. You can customize your creations to suit your preferences, incorporating fruits, nuts and other nutritious ingredients. By using fresh fruits, you can take advantage of their natural sweetness and vibrant flavors, making your ice cream a delightful and nutritious treat. Also, making ice cream at home can be a fun and engaging activity for the whole family.

Now, let’s dive into a simple recipe for homemade coconut milk ice cream decorated with natural colored sprinkles:

Ingredients:

2 cans of organic coconut milk

1/2 cup of natural sweetener (such as maple syrup or honey)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

pinch of salt

natural colored sprinkles (for decorating)

Instructions:

Begin by placing the cans of coconut milk in the refrigerator overnight. This will allow the cream to separate from the liquid. Open the cans of coconut milk and carefully scoop out the thick cream into a mixing bowl, leaving behind the liquid. Add the natural sweetener, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to the bowl. Using a hand mixer or whisk, beat the mixture until it becomes smooth and creamy. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and churn the ice cream. If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can pour the mixture into a shallow dish and place it in the freezer. Every 30 minutes, remove the dish from the freezer and vigorously stir the mixture to break up any ice crystals. Repeat this process until the ice cream reaches a desired consistency. Add natural colored sprinkles to the ice cream during the last few minutes of churning or when the ice cream reaches the desired consistency in the freezer. Once the ice cream has reached the desired consistency, transfer it to a lidded container and place it in the freezer to firm up for a few hours. When ready to serve, scoop the homemade coconut milk ice cream into bowls or cones, add some more sprinkles on top and enjoy the refreshing and healthier alternative to store-bought options.

By making your own ice cream at home with natural ingredients like coconut milk and natural colored sprinkles, you can savor a delightful treat while knowing exactly what goes into it. Enjoy the process of creating unique flavors and involving your loved ones in the fun. So, beat the summer heat and embrace a healthier approach to ice cream by making it yourself this season.