Can Thicker Golf Putters Help Improve Strokes?

Golfers use quality golf putters in order to ensure strokes. But does thicker models really help improve golfing? Well, we are here to share with you the advantages of choosing an excellent type of golf putter to guarantee winning golf games every time. And with the growing popularity of putter grips today, players surely want to find the best item they can use while playing at their favorite golf course in the area.

As a matter of fact, holing more putts is more exciting when the putter grip is dependable and comfortable to handle. Don’t worry because we will provide you the right tips in finding the best option for your golfing needs.

In order to hole even more putts, the player need to make sure his hands are less active while the shoulder level is concentrated on. But the main advantage of golf putters is allowing the fingers to move freely during the putter grip.

This naturally relaxes the hands better than traditional grips available in the market until now. On that note, golfers can conveniently control the “face angle” while making a stroke. Hence, better accuracy in striking the golf ball is achieved. So whatever style the player decides to use, the ball surely holes the putt.

Practical Guidelines In Choosing The Best Golf Products In The Market

For those who are struggling in putting yips, aligning short putts, and often dealing with three putts, the following are helpful guidelines in order to benefit from the finest putter grips offered in the market these days:

1. In selecting golf putters, it’s important to do a bit of research so that it will be easier to compare putter grips. That way, players can also effectively improve their strokes in every game. Noting down some stats such as putts for each round, putts for each “green in regulation” and standard length of putt made.

It's recommended to choose a grip with the right size and shape for more comfortable golfing.

3. Don’t depend on the sizing charts offered to you or even what other tour players currently use during games. The best tip is to rely on your research and evaluations regarding the ultimate putter grip that will help you win games. Also, it’s essential to choose the one that gives you more confidence when playing golf.

4. Prior to removing the current grip, gauge the swing weight of your putter. By measuring the weight, you can decide how much adjustments are needed in order to perfectly match your preference whenever striking the golf ball.

5. After finding the right putter grip you need, make sure to practice golfing with the new grip. And when you’re happy and confident with it, don’t forget to collect more data so that you will get updates regarding the positive difference it has made on your game.

Other Essential Factors To Be Considered In Finding The Perfect Putter

However, for first-timers who aren't yet familiar in using putter grips, they can ask for professional assistance. Many golf clubs offer training and newbie assistance in order to support fresh players' needs. Again, to help drive higher level of confidence and comfort, the thick putters are usually used.Unlike conventional putter grips, thicker models help in holding the club using the thumbs side by side while the hands are cupped to the rear. As a result, the shoulders are able to parallel to the ground for easier back and through rocking. This actually gives additional style and better accuracy every time the golf ball is hit.

So if you simply want to push smooth pendulum movement using two-thumb putter grip, thicker putters are excellent solution. This also significantly reduces the player’s feel to make longer strokes. Hence, choosing the right putter efficiently helps players make the most of their games.

Always remember that choosing putters need some thought.